Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr doesn't appear to be a fan of Drake's infamous courtside antics, and has revealed he once fined him $500.

Speaking with ABC 7 repoter Chris Alvarez ahead of the Warriors' game against Drake's beloved Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Kerr said that years ago Drizzy was responsible for making Draymond Green and Steph Curry late to one of the team's flights. "We had a home game, and we were flying to L.A. after our home game, and we all got to the airport and Steph and Draymond weren't on the plane," he revealed.

When they called the staff to figure out what was going on, they were told the two were still at the arena with Drake. "We had a team rule at the time, that you could bring a friend on the plane a couple times a year, and unbeknownst to me Steph decided to use one of his slots for Drake," he added. When they all finally showed up for the plane, they were all immediately fined for being late.

Curry, in telling his side of the story after the game, said that he and Draymond "were definitely late just chatting up with Drake." He added that Drizzy later referenced it in a song, "Free Smoke." As he raps on the track, "I took the team plane from Oracle."