The NFL Playoffs are here. It's Super Wild Card Weekend and like every other week this season, we're sharing our picks for every game on the slate. This NFL season was unlike any other that we've seen, with COVID-19 disrupting more than a few weeks of the season. Still, the league was able to make it through and we're now into the second and most important season: the playoffs.

There's plenty of storylines heading into the playoffs, with a wide open field that seems to be for the taking by a number of teams. Will Tom Brady and the Bucs live up to their championship expectations? Can Lamar Jackson finally win a playoff game? Are the Bills really Super Bowl contenders? It's going to be a crazy weekend of action.

We already broke down all of our gambling picks for this weekend on the pod this week, but here are all of the Complex Sports straight up picks for Super Wild Card weekend. Special shoutout to Zion for taking the regular season crown with the picks, too. Let's watch some playoff football.