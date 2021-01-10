After a dismal season, the Houston Texans could be imploding leading to the team's franchise quarterback finding a new home.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday that Deshaun Watson could be eyeing a trade to the Miami Dolphins. This would send Miami's young quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, and additional compensation to the Texans in exchange for the former Pro Bowler.

This comes after Watson's rumored frustrations with the franchise was confirmed by Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair. McNair told ESPN that he hasn't heard from Watson since the team hired Nick Caserio as general manager.

"I've come to understand that it's been reported that Deshaun feels left out of the process, but he and I had several visits and I understood his point of view before meeting with candidates," McNair said on Friday. "I've reached out to Deshaun about Nick's hire, and I look forward to him getting back to me when he returns from his vacation."

Sources also claim that Watson is concerned about the team's insensitivity to the social justice issues that plague the country. As a result, he's willing to leverage his position as one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks and waive the no-trade clause of his new $156 million contract to get to the team of his choice.