Was that consequential enough for you?

While Thursday’s NBA trade deadline didn’t quite feature the kind of madness many basketball fans were rooting for, it was entertaining enough considering there were a few surprises, a couple of head scratchers, and enough transactions with the potential to sway a playoff series or two to keep fans chirping about all the moves well into the weekend.

As it all went down, we instantly graded the individual trades that were consequential and featured notable names rumored to be on the move. Now that we’ve had a few minutes to assess all that went down, it’s time to crown winners and losers like we always do in these situations. Here’s how we saw it: