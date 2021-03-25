The NBA trade deadline always has the potential to be one of the most consequential days on the league’s calendar. This year’s version featured a mixture of significant transactions that can change the fortunes of several notable playoff contending teams, drastically transformed the future of one Florida franchise, and featured a bunch of smaller deals that NBA die-hards will pick apart. What it didn’t feature were moves involving Kyle Lowry (shockingly), Lonzo Ball, John Collins, Andre Drummond, and a few other notable names who were rumored to be on the move.

After cavassing all the transactions that were reported by the most tuned-in NBA insiders, we did what we always do: offered up grades for all the headline grabbing moves basketball fans will be discussing for the next 24 hours.