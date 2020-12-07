Three members of the Toronto Raptors organization have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of training camp in Florida, the team confirmed Monday.

All three members are self-isolating away from the rest of the organization, according to a statement. Thus far, no spread to other members of the franchise has been revealed.

The Raptors are currently in Tampa, Florida where training camp is being held, and where the team is expected to play the first half of their 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The announcement marks the first positive cases within the Raptors organization (that have been made public) since the NBA was forced to shut down due to the pandemic on March 11.

The team is slotted to play their first pre-season game this Saturday at Charlotte and open the 2020-21 season on Dec. 23 against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.