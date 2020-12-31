Kyrie Irving ended 2020 on a high note by paying off the tuition for nine Lincoln University students through his foundation’s 11 days of giving in December campaign.

Shams Charania reports that Irving made the philanthropic gesture to the students on Dec. 10.

“Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving paid off the college tuition of nine students from an HBCU (Lincoln University) on Dec. 10 as part of his foundation’s 11 days of giving in December,” Charania tweeted on Thursday.

Irving has been consistently active in donating to social causes throughout the year, pledging money and donating resources in the fight against racial inequality and the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, he gave $323,000 and 250,000 meals to people impacted by the virus—and months later, he also contributed $1.5 million to WNBA players who chose not to play during the 2020 season due to concerns about the virus or social injustices.

Irving recently made headlines after he was fined $25,000 for skipping the Brooklyn Nets’ Media Week and suggesting he wouldn’t talk to the press at all this season. He also clarified a remark he made in an Instagram post where he appeared to call reporters “pawns,” but later said that the comment was about “the mistreatment of certain artists.”