Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving responded to his fine from the NBA for failing to talk to the media during training camp. Irving posted a message to his Instagram indicating that he feels his time is more valuable than the fines handed down by the brass.

Under a quote from Malcolm X calling out propagandists, Irving urged the NBA to use his fine money for charity initiatives. He added that he feels his time is too valuable to be spent talking to reporters who toe the company line of the league.

"I pray we utilize the 'fine money' for the marginalized communities in need, especially seeing where our world is presently. [I am] I am here for Peace, Love, and Greatness. So stop distracting me and my team, and appreciate the Art. We move different over here," he wrote. "I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more."

The NBA fined Irving and the Nets $25,000 each in response to him issuing a prepared statement on December 4, in lieu of making himself available to reporters. The NBA requires that players are available to members of the media before and after games. Irving's statement assured reporters that he was willing to give his all for the Nets, while casting aspersions at unnamed reporters who might twist his words.

"Instead of speaking to the media today, I am issuing this statement to ensure that my message is properly conveyed," he wrote. "I am committed to show up to work every day, ready to have fun, compete, perform, and win championships alongside my teammates and colleagues in the Nets organization."