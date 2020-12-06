The Houston Rockets might not be willing to part ways with James Harden just yet, but it's hard not to question his commitment to the team after Sunday.

Harden missed Houston's practice Sunday, which according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, was due to COVID-19 protocols.

While the team didn't say how he broke the league's strict protocols, video emerged over the weekend seemingly showing Harden at a strip club.

Harden has been a man about town recently, having also been spotted at Lil Baby's birthday party, where he gifted the rapper with $100,000 cash and a $200,000 Richard Mille watch.

When asked why Harden wasn't at the team's Sunday practice, head coach Stephen Silas had this to say:

Silas was also asked about Harden's commitment to the team. "That's a question you're going to have to ask him when he gets here," he said of Harden, who's expected to participate in an individual workout on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Harden seemingly responded to the flood of news by posting a rather cryptic emoji to his Instagram story.

Sunday's chain of events came amid ongoing trade speculation surrounding Harden, who reportedly wants out of Houston. Could this be the straw that finally breaks the camel's back? We'll probably find out soon enough.