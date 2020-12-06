Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is stepping back into the ring. The undefeated boxer announced an exhibition match against, you guessed it, Logan Paul set for February 20, 2021.

Mayweather and Paul have been building up to this fight on social media, with the 50-0 boxer coming for the 25-year-old YouTuber last month on Twitter. "These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games," he wrote.

Paul also antagonized Mayweather on Instagram, making fun of the boxer's height and teasing him in a series of posts.

The elder of the Paul brothers is no stranger to the boxing ring. After his first professional fight vs. KSI resulted in loss in 2019, Paul has continued to train. But with such limited experience, it's hard to imagine how he could hold his own against a legend like Mayweather.

Meanwhile, this will be the second exhibition fight for Mayweather since he retired. The live event will air on Fanmio PPV, with an early bird special on sale now. Per ESPN, the first 1 million purchases will go for $24.99, with that number increasing afterwards. The price moves toto $69.99 on Feb. 11.