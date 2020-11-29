Two of boxing's biggest legends are stepping back into the ring.

Mike Tyson, 54, and Roy Jones Jr., 51, are going head-to-head tonight in an eight-round exhibition at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The pay-per-view event is going down more than 15 years after Tyson's retirement, and is the first of a series of live sporting events produced under his Legends Only League. The exhibition will be sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission.

CNN reports Tyson and Jones will each use 12-ounce gloves without any protection. Each round will be two minutes long—60 seconds shorter than usual, while the rules have reportedly been adjusted to end with a knockout. CSAC executive director Andy Foster, however, has characterized the match as a hard sparring session rather than a regular bout. He also reportedly claimed the fight would stop at the first sign of blood.

"Who goes in the ring with the great, legendary Mike Tyson and thinks this is an exhibition?" Jones said last month while promoting the event. "Twelve-ounce gloves and no head gear and this is just an exhibition? Come on, be for real. Who prepares to face one of the most dangerous knockout punchers in the history of boxing and doesn't prepare for a real fight?"

Tyson echoed Jones: "Listen, I don't know what's not a real fight. You have Mike Tyson and Roy Jones. I'm coming to fight and I hope he's coming to fight. That's all you need to know."

Though there is no title at stake, the winner of the exhibition will receive a commemorative Frontline Battle Belt. Some of the proceeds from the event will reportedly go toward the WBC José Sulaimán Boxers Fund as well as organizations that are committed to fighting human trafficking and breast cancer.

The card also features a celebrity bout between famed YouTuber Jake Paul and former NBA star Nate Robinson, as well as a Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan fight.

The four-hour event is presented by Triller is available to watch for $49.99 in the United States.

Lil Wayne was expected to perform for the event, but was forced to pull out last minute because of "unforeseeable circumstances." The No Ceilings 3 rapper confirmed the news via Twitter on Saturday night, but kept the details surrounding the cancelation to a minimum.

TMZ reports Snoop Dogg, SAINt JHN, Ne-Yo, Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, and YG are still expected to perform.