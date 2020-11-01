Jon Jones posted security footage from his run-in with an alleged burglar on Instagram Sunday.

The video shows the unidentified man roaming around his driveway early Sunday morning before fleeing back to his vehicle after seeing the garage door open. Reminiscent of a professional wrestler's mad dash down the ramp and into the ring, Jones can be seen full-on sprinting to the intruder with what he claims to be a shotgun on him.

Even though both of them run out of view of the Ring, Jones sums up what happened next. "Ended up tapping on this guys driver side window with the muzzle of my shotgun last night," he wrote. "Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to out run them." The former UFC light heavyweight champion explained that despite being in his line while in pursuit, he was "smart enough to not shoot a man while he's retreating."

Jones wanted to share this footage to also teach a valuable lesson that life isn't worth a few material possessions. Watch the video below.

In August, Jones vacated the UFC light heavyweight title he captured with a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes following a dispute over how much he deserved to be paid for a fight with Francis Ngannou. On the same day, he confirmed the news of vacating the belt, he announced plans to move up to the heavyweight division.