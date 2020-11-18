Ahead of the NBA Draft on Wednesday, top prospect Anthony Edwards shared that he's "still not really into it" when it comes to basketball. Speaking with ESPN for a profile story, the 19-year-old shooting guard didn't exactly showcase much enthusiasm regarding his future in the NBA, and that he "can't" watch games.

In the interview, he explained that he's "ready to get out of Atlanta," suggesting he's not looking to join the Hawks perhaps and that he doesn't expect to be the first pick. "To be honest, I can't watch basketball," Edwards told ESPN. "I'm still not really into it. I love basketball, yeah, it's what I do." He told the story of the first time he dunked, and that it made him realize that he could achieve more if he went with basketball over football. "That's all I needed to see."

When he was a child, family friends of Edwards said that he was shaping up to be a promising football player. In the profile, Edwards has implied that he would move on from basketball if he were drafted in the NFL tomorrow. "You can do anything on the field," he said of the NFL. "You can spike the ball. You can dance. You can do all type of disrespectful stuff." While in the NBA, he added, "you can't do any of that. You'll get fined."

He also suggested that he's started making hip-hop with his older brother Bubba, taking shots at Damian Lillard in the process. "I really can rap. Dame, talking about—I don't know what he's talking about," he said. "I'm rapping like Lil Baby." As for when we can expect to hear music from him, he explained he wouldn't release anything until he's "established" as a player in the NBA.