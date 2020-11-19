The Philadelphia 76ers, under new president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, have decided to move on from Al Horford after just one season.

ESPN reports the 76ers have packaged Horford with this year’s 34th overall pick, a lightly protected 2025 second-rounder, and the draft rights to Serbian guard Vasilije Micic in a deal to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson. Following the news that Horford was headed to OKC, his sister Anna took to Twitter to comment on the negative reception she felt from fans in Philadelphia towards her and her brother.

Prior to signing a four-year, $109 million contract with the 76ers last summer, Horford played three seasons with the Celtics. The two teams have long been rivals. After posting the tweet, Anna was bombarded with negative responses from Sixers fans, so she shared a sampling of those replies.

While it's easy to hone in on the worst reactions to her tweet, there were people who didn’t feel the need to stoop so low in their responses, and approached her comment with a fair critique about how Horford just wasn't a good fit for the team.

Meanwhile, the draft pick hoarder Sam Presti scored another first-rounder and a future second-rounder for the Thunder, and people can't help but be impressed by how he conducts business.