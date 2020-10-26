We all know that comparing NBA players and rappers isn't a new idea by any stretch. We actually did this same exact list all the way back in 2017. It's fun. But a lot has changed since then, so it felt appropriate to update a topic that is often heavily debated between rap and NBA fans. And why wouldn't it be? We're not sure two groups of fans like to debate as much as rap and NBA fans, so why not merge all of that together and take a break from arguing if Drake has a classic album (he does) and shift the conversation.

As you'll notice, we've changed quite a few of the comparisons from the last go around. There's plenty of young stars in both rap and the NBA who broke onto the scene, and we also switched up some of the equivalents who did make the last list. Things change and the most important thing to remember is that this is by no means an exact science. The process of picking these out was fun, but also heated. You probably won't love all of them, and that's fine. At the end of the day, this is all about personal preference.

You'll also notice that some key players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant aren't included because, frankly, we didn't want to force a comparison that didn't make sense just for the sake of doing it. But without further ado, let's get to our list of current NBA superstars and their rapper equivalents for 2020.