The Texans have stumbled out of the gate, forcing the organization to make a drastic change before things get even more out of hand.

On Monday, Houston fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien. The Texans lost to the Vikings on Sunday, giving the team a 0-4 start for the season. While this is a far from favorable position to be in, it was O'Brien's moves as general manager that was seemingly the catalyst for his departure.

Since taking over the reins as GM in January, O'Brien has made several questionable trades—including a decision to send superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals. He also traded a 2020 and 2021 first-round draft picks for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. But unfortunately for the Texans, these high-risk moves didn't result in any rewards. Assistant coach Romeo Crennel will take over as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

"On behalf of my family and our entire organization, I want to sincerely thank Bill O'Brien and his family for their impact on our franchise," Texans owner and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. "Bill's leadership moved our organization forward as he guided us to four AFC South division championships, 52 wins and multiple playoff appearances during his tenure. Bill proved himself as a coach and a leader in this league. I spoke with him earlier today and told him we are moving in a different direction. Romeo Crennel will serve as our interim coach for the remainder of the 2020 season. We have a talented team and I have no doubt our players and staff will rally to make Texans fans proud as we aim to win championships and do great things for the city of Houston."

Because of O'Brien's questionable moves (and inability to make noise in the playoff), NFL fans are having a field day with this firing.