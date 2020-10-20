This week's stacked Tuesday episode features Chopz, Adam, and Zion talking about the Week 6 NFL slate, the Browns loss, is Baker Mayfield good, and much more. Later, two-time champion Chris Bosh joins the guys to talk about the 2020 NBA Finals, memories from the Big 3-era in Miami, free agent decisions, what Giannis will do, and much more. The show wraps with retired NFL All-Pro DB Aqib Talib joining the guys to talk about the season, life after football, best DBs in history, the top NFL teams in 2020, and more.

