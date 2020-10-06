Kyle Lowry is already a star in Canada's eyes. Now, the Toronto Raptors point guard is on his way to becoming one on the big screen, too.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, actor Adam Sandler revealed that Lowry will join LeBron James in a new Netflix film he's working on called Hustle.

“I’m getting ready to do a basketball movie, a scout movie where I’m playing an NBA scout and I discover a player in Spain and I bring him to America. It’s that kind of story. It’s going to be really cool,” Sandler said.

He mentioned that Lowry will be doing a "quick little thing" for the movie in Philadelphia, the player's hometown, adding that "loads of NBA guys" will also be in it.

The actor noted that the film is being produced by James’ production company, Springhill Entertainment, who he said reached out to him to assist with the project.

Sandler is, of course, no stranger to sports movies, having starred in loads of them, from Happy Gilmore featuring golfer Lee Trevin to Uncut Gems with a bling-obsessed Kevin Garnett.

Lowry, on the other hand, has never appeared in a fictional film, according to IMDB. He did, however, star as a Cannon Doll in the National Ballet of Canada's production of The Nutcracker last winter. It was a stirring performance.