The family drama between Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams and Golden Tate of the New York Giants turned physical on Sunday when the pair got into a fight in the middle of the field following the Giants' 17-9 loss to the Rams.

Footage shows what looks like Ramsey and Tate throwing punches at one another and their teammates getting involved in the large scuffle.

There is some ugly family drama between those two dating back to last Summer.



Ramsey and Tate have not been on good terms since Ramsey left Tate's sister, with who the Rams cornerback has two children with, for another woman. It's been reported that Ramsey left Breanna Tate while she was pregnant with their second child.

"I'm not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister, and the things he’s done in the past," the Giants wide receiver previously said to the New York Post. Tate also said that Ramsey will "have to see me" after the situation was brought up on Twitter back in 2019.