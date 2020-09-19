Ty Lawson has been banned for life from the Chinese Basketball Association after making inappropriate Instagram posts.

This weekend, Lawson took to his Instagram stories, where he sent out a few posts regarding Chinese women. In the first post, Lawson claimed that he needs to "switch up his stance" on Chinese women because they "got cakes on the low." Then in the second post, Lawson shows a picture of himself getting what appears to be a lap dance from a Chinese woman with the caption "Yolo I guess lol."

While this would be a compliment in some circles, the CBA took Lawson's post as forms of discrimination based on race and gender. As a result, the Fujian Sturgeons—who Lawson plays for in China—decided to release him. The CBA followed up by hitting the player with a lifetime ban.

Angry fans of Chinese basketball flooded Lawson's Instagram with hateful messages.

After learning that the former North Carolina Tar Heels star and Nuggets standout had been banned from the CBA for complimenting strippers, basketball fans couldn't help but find the humor in this situation.