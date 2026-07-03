Chinese Basketball Association

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J. Cole.
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J. Cole Suits Up for Nanjing Monkey Kings in Chinese Basketball Debut

He got an assist and a rebound in eight minutes.

Trey Alston98 days ago
Shanghai Sharks point guard Eric Bledsoe during the team's recent playoff game
Sports

Eric Bledsoe Responds to Chinese Basketball Association Disqualifying Shanghai Sharks for Fixing Playoff Games

The Chinese Basketball Association on Monday announced that the Shanghai Sharks and the Jiangsu Dragons are disqualified from the playoffs for "fixing" games.

Brad Callas1188 days ago
A viral video shows Chinese basketball fans yelling racial slurs at former NBA player Sonny Weems
Sports

Video Shows Basketball Fans in China Yelling Racial Slurs at Ex-NBA Player Sonny Weems

The Chinese Basketball Association released a statement after fans were caught yelling racial slurs at Sonny Weems, who plays for the Guangdong Southern Tigers.

Brad Callas1640 days ago
Ty Lawson #1 of Fujian Sturgeons
Sports

Ty Lawson Banned From CBA for Instagram Posts Claiming Chinese Women Have 'Cakes' (UPDATE)

Ty Lawson claimed that he needs to 'switch up his stance' on Chinese women because they 'got cakes on the low' in a series of posts to his Instagram story.

Xavier Hamilton2128 days ago
Basketball coach and former NBA player Stephon Marbury
Sports

Stephon Marbury Reportedly Working on Donating 10 Million Masks to NYC Health Care Workers

Mayor de Blasio's team said they want to do "whatever it takes to get these masks to our hospitals and first responders."

Xavier Hamilton2302 days ago
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General Manager Daryl Morey
Sports

Adam Silver Says Chinese Government Wanted Him to Fire Daryl Morey

Adam Silver stands firm on allowing NBA employees the right to freely express themselves.

Xavier Hamilton2465 days ago
`houston rockets
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Chinese Basketball Association Ends Cooperation With Houston Rockets After Daryl Morey's Tweet (UPDATE)

The Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey showed support for Hong Kong protestors.

tara mahadevan2477 days ago
Michael Beasley looks on in a NBA game against the Utah Jazz.
Sports

Michael Beasley Receives Five-Game Suspension for NBA Drug Policy Violation

Beasley didn’t even finish the 2018-19 season with an NBA team.

Jose Martinez2535 days ago
This is a picture of Jimmer Fredette.
Sports

Jimmer Fredette Scores 75 Points in Chinese Basketball Association Game

Jimmer Fredette lights up Beikong for a career-high 75 points in a losing effort in his Chinese Basketball Association game.

Jose Martinez2805 days ago
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isaiah austin pro overseas
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Isaiah Austin Speaks on His Experience Playing Pro Overseas

Remember Isaiah Austin? The former Baylor Bears standout was considered a top prospect entering the 2014 NBA Draft, but in the week leading up to the draft, he was diagnosed with Marfan syndrome. Now, he's opening up about his experience playing pro overseas.

Aaron C. Mansfield2886 days ago
Bill Streicher
Sports

Chinese Team Reportedly Offers Dwyane Wade $25 Million Deal

Dwyane Wade made a miniature career resurgence after being traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat at the midway point of this past season. Is it possible that could be his final NBA season?

Aaron C. Mansfield2916 days ago
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Watch a Chinese Basketball Team Brawl With the Fans of an Opposing Team Outside of a Hotel

Can you imagine if this happened between an NBA team and opposing fans?

Chris Yuscavage3775 days ago
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Michael Beasley Saved a Chinese Basketball Player’s Life After He Landed a Cheap Shot on Jason Maxiell

Jason Maxiell tries to kill a Chinese basketball player, Michael Beasley stops him

Brett Pollakoff3824 days ago
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Sports

Stephon Marbury Is Now Being Honored in China With His Own Postage Stamp

Stephon Marbury's star in China just continues to rise. Now, he's on a stamp.

Jose Martinez4109 days ago
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Emmanuel Mudiay: Why the Potential No. 1 Pick is Riding the Bench in China

How Emmanual Mudiay went from a prep star in America to the practice squad in China.

Andrew Crawford4168 days ago

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