The Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet is set to become a free agent this offseason, and it's no secret he is all set to secure the bag. The point guard has already made it clear that "in a perfect world," he'd re-sign with the Raptors, but given that he's one of the better players available in this year's free agency class, and there are several other teams reportedly lining up to offer him big-time dollars, nothing is for certain.

So Toronto restaurant Pai is making an effort to sweeten the pot for Frederico. In a video posted on Instagram this morning, the Thai eatery displayed a new sticker on their front door reading, "VanVleet and eat—Keep Fred VanVleet in Toronto."

The sticker also reads, "Freddy eats here for free," and features an animated rendering of VanVleet's face, mid-scream after hitting a three during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

The campaign is reminiscent of last year's Ka'wine & Dine initiative, which saw restaurants around the city offer Kawhi Leonard free food for life if he chose to stay with the Raptors. We all know how that turned out.

VanVleet is coming off a monster season, averaging career highs of 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.9 steals on 41.3 percent shooting from the field and 39.0 percent from the perimeter. He's also right in line to carry the torch from Kyle Lowry whenever the time comes that he's no longer Toronto's starting point guard.

The New York Knicks are reportedly set to offer VanVleet over $22 million per year, while Detroit and Phoenix are expected to throw all of their shekels at him as well, according to The Athletic.

We'll see if other restauraunts around Toronto begin rallying around the VanVleet and Eat initiative.

The grass may seem greener on the other side, Freddy, but look where that line of thinking got Kawhi. Besides, you and the 6ix have been through so much together! Who better for you than The Boy, huh?