The Tennessee Titans have been forced to suspend in-person team operations after several members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

Per a statement released by the team on Tuesday, three players and five team personnel members make up the group of eight individuals who tested positive. The Minnesota Vikings—who played the Titans on Sunday—will also temporarily suspend any in-person activities for the safety of all players and personnel, ESPN reports.

According to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the league is taking the situation "day-by-day".

This story is developing.