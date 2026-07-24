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Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing
Sports

Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested on DUI Charges After Victory Over Green Bay

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on DUI charges following the team's win over the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin.

Brad Callas1345 days ago
Godzilla x The Titans series coming to Apple
Pop Culture

Godzilla Live-Action Series in the Works at AppleTV+

The untitled series will focus on a family's journey to uncover its long buried secrets as well as its connection to the secret Monarch organization.

Joshua Espinoza1647 days ago
antonio-brown
Sports

Images Show Antonio Brown Fight With Titans Player, Kicked Out of Bucs Practice

Antonio Brown was briefly kicked out of practice after getting into a fight with a Titans player during a joint Buccaneers practice on Thursday.

Jordan Rose1801 days ago
titus davis
Sports

Titus Davis, Former NFL Player and Brother of Titans Receiver Corey Davis, Dies of Cancer at 27

Central Michigan University legend and former NFL wide receiver, Titus Davis, has died at the age of 27 after a bout with kidney cancer.

Xavier Hamilton2082 days ago
titans
Sports

Titans Suspend In-Person Operations After Multiple Players Test Positive for Coronavirus (UPDATE)

The Minnesota Vikings—who played the Titans on Sunday—will also suspend any in-person activities for the safety of all players and personnel. 

Xavier Hamilton2125 days ago
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Jadeveon Clowney
Sports

Ravens Would've Reportedly Gotten Jadeveon Clowney If NFL Allowed Sign-and-Trade

According to a report, the Baltimore Ravens (not the New Orleans Saints) would've ended up with Jadeveon Clowney if the league allowed a sign-and-trade.

Gavin Evans2147 days ago
Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans
Sports

Titans Coach Mike Vrabel Addresses Claim That He'll Cut off Penis for Super Bowl Win

Vrabel made the claim prior to the season. Now the Titans are on the brink of the Super Bowl.

Xavier Hamilton2386 days ago
New England Patriots Wide Receiver Antonio Brown
Sports

Antonio Brown Ponders 'What Could of Been' Following Patriots Loss to Titans

The outspoken wide receiver took to social media to remind the Patriots of what they gave up.

Xavier Hamilton2393 days ago
Logan Ryan #26 of the Tennessee Titans jogs onto the field
Sports

Titans' Logan Ryan Wants NFL to Punish Browns Fan Who Threw Beer on Him (UPDATE)

"They can pour beer on us because we’re just athletes right?" Ryan said in a tweet that tagged the Titans, Browns, NFL, and NFL Players Association.

Xavier Hamilton2511 days ago
titans crew dies stunt
Pop Culture

'Titans' Crew Member Killed in Accident While Testing Out Stunt

The incident occurred at a test facility in Toronto where the show is filmed.

Jose Martinez2564 days ago
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Antonio Brown prior to a Steelers/Colts game.
Sports

Antonio Brown Trade Will Reportedly Take Place This Week (UPDATE)

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, three teams stand out when it comes to showing interest in Steelers WR Antonio Brown.

Gavin Evans2702 days ago
A Batman costume.
Pop Culture

DC Universe Streaming Service to Launch on Batman Day

The DC Universe streaming service finally has a debut date attached to it. On “Batman Day,” or September 15, DC fans will be able to stream episodes of the service’s first original series ‘Titans,’ watch classic DC shows and cartoons, and more.

Jose Martinez2887 days ago

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