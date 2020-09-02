Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins isn't worried about getting COVID-19.

During a recent appearance on 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt Podcast from Spotify, Cousins dismissed the virus.

"If I die, I die," Cousins said, according to the New York Post. "I kind of have peace about that."

When asked to rank how seriously he takes the virus on a scale of 1 to 10 “If 1 is the person who says, ‘Masks are stupid, you’re all a bunch of lemmings’ and 10 is, ‘I’m not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years,’ where do you land?” Cousins didn't mince words.

“I’m not going to call anybody stupid, for the trouble it could get me in. But I’m about a .000001,” he said.

"For me personally, just talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I'm gonna go about my daily life. If I get it, I'm gonna ride it out. I'm gonna let nature do its course," he added. "Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I'm going to be OK."

The NFL has been working hard to prove to fans that it is capable of putting together a safe season. The league has updated its game day protocols, requiring every coach and staff member to wear a mask during games, and reduced the size of each team's travel party.

Though Cousins says he will wear a mask to be respectful to other people, he also said there's a feeling within the NFL that the virus is being blown out of proportion.

"I even think within the building, there's gonna be a dichotomy of people who couldn't care less about the virus, have no concern about it, have never lost a minute of sleep about it," Cousins said.

As you might expect, Cousins was widely criticized for his lax take on the virus.