Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't planning on leaving the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Greece-born NBA star spoke to Yahoo Sports on Tuesday following his team's elimination in the playoffs after playing five games against the Miami Heat. The Bucks lost to the Heat with a final score of 103-94. Despite the setback, Giannis, who is on schedule to be a free agent after the 2020-21 season, said he won't be requesting a trade.

"It’s not happening. That’s not happening," Giannis, who didn't play in tonight's second round game due to a right ankle sprain, said. "Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season."

“Hopefully we can build a culture in Milwaukee for many years that can come out here and compete every single year for a championship.” pic.twitter.com/2pZKggthDJ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) September 9, 2020

It's the second season in a row that the Bucks have achieved the best record in the league but weren't able to make their way to the NBA Finals.

"If winning a championship was easy, everyone would have one," Giannis continued. "We lost. Everyone saw that we lost. It’s disappointing, but what are we going to do? We’re going to keep working. I’ve got confidence in my teammates."

"I trust my teammates," Giannis added. "It’s supposed to be hard."