Despite all the social distancing protocols in place at this season's NFL games, some Cleveland Browns fans couldn't help but get into a brawl in the stands.

During the Browns and Bengals game on Thursday, a number of Browns fans were spotted getting into a full-blown fight as the game took place. One person in the skirmish can be seen trying to protect their beer, so at least someone has their priorities sorted.

Security had to get involved, but it's worth pointing out that fans are required to wear masks and social distance in order to attend the games. The capacity was dramatically reduced for the game and other games this season, but that hasn't stopped some from taking out their anger on other fans.

As TMZ reports, only 6,000 fans were allowed into the 67,895 capacity FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Upon arriving, fans were asked to sign a "health promise" which would hold them responsible if they attended the game while sick.

Aside from the drama in the stands, the Browns came out on top with a 35-30 victory, giving fans plenty to celebrate even if they can't behave.