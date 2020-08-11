During an interview with Fox Sports on Tuesday morning, Donald Trump once again criticized players in both the NFL and the NBA for kneeling in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, while simultaneously praising NHL players.

Talking with Clay Travis, Trump said there is "a nastiness about the NBA," referencing the league's efforts to uplift BLM by wearing jerseys with social justice phrases, painting the court with "Black Lives Matter," and public support for the movement from individual players. Trump recently called NBA players "disgraceful" for kneeling during the anthem.

Trump went on to praise "ice hockey," saying players "respected the mores, they respected what they're supposed to be doing."

The U.S. passed 160,000 COVID-19 related deaths last week, and those numbers continue to rise. It's no surprise that Trump is attempting to distract from his incompetency and use racist tactics to shore up his supporters, as his campaign tailspins into oblivion and he falls behind Joe Biden in polls.