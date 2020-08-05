Sometimes ad campaigns aren't as cool in execution as they sounded during meetings. Unfortunately, Russell Wilson fell victim to this when he tried to reveal his "Mr. Unlimited" alter ego.

Nothing dies on the internet. This week, people on Twitter found a two-year-old video of Wilson in which he claimed he gained motivation from the other side of his personality, named Mr. Unlimited. Unlike his stoic on-field demeanor, Mr. Unlimited accesses all facets of Wilson's personality, proving that he's not as reserved as people think.

This video was supposed to promote his "Mr. Unlimited plan" with Verizon so fans could have unlimited data, but it came off as a weird, minute-long video of Wilson awkwardly saying "unlimited."

As this video went viral, NFL fans couldn't wait to take to Twitter where they found ways to limit Mr. Unlimited: