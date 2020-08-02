Marcus Smart's recent criticism of NBA officials has reportedly cost him thousands of dollars.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Celtics guard was fined $15,000 for comments made after Boston's 119-112 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. During his post-game interview, Smart expressed frustration over a controversial call involving Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The drama occurred with 1:28 left in the fourth quarter, with the Celtics and Bucks tied at 107. Antetokounmpo had five fouls when he drove down the lane and ran over Smart; officials initially called it an offensive foul, which would've sent Antetokounmpo to the bench for the rest of the game. But upon review, the refs overturned the decision and hit Smart with a blocking foul because he had moved his feet outside the restricted area.

Smart wasn't buying the explanation, and accused the officials of overturning the call simply to keep Antetokounmpo in the game.

"Wish we got a better (explanation)," Smart said after the game. "The excuse was I was late on the charge. They said the replay said I was late and it was a block, but quite frankly, I think we all know what that was about. It was Giannis' sixth foul. [They] didn't want to get him out. Let's just call that spade a spade. It is what it is."