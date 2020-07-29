In his prime, Chad Ochocinco was one of the best route-runners in the game. That, combined with his speed, made him nearly impossible to guard. But it seems like Ochocinco added an unconventional supplement to his game-day routine as an extra insurance policy.

On Tuesday, he told his Twitter followers that he took Viagra before games to boost his performance.

"I took viagra before every game & people thought they’d stop me," he said before blaming any bad game he might have had on the quarterback. "If my stat line was bad i wasn’t covered, the pass was just incomplete."

So why would someone take Viagra before an athletic performance? Well, several studies have proven that Viagra can increase muscle production by letting the athlete use less oxygen than typically needed to output energy. Although this won't have the dramatic, strength-building effects of steroids, it can have a positive impact on athletes like sprinters or cyclists by increasing their endurance and allowing them to operate as maximum speed for longer periods of time.

Since Ochocinco's game—and the wide receiver position in general—was mostly based on being quicker than his opponent, Viagra would have been a very effective supplement. But when asked why he'd use the medicine, Ochocinco decided to spare his followers a detailed explanation and give them a more fitting response.

"NFL tests for steroids, how you gone stop me running on 3 legs every Sunday," he wrote. "no hat."