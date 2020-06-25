Stephen Curry is set to host a sporting event that will take place entirely on YouTube, making inventive use of what world-reknowned athletes have at home. Entitled UHC: Ultimate Home Championship, the new special will premiere Friday, June 26 at 12 p.m. on Curry's YouTube channel. Also executive produced by Curry, the show will help raise money for charity with the help of some athlete friends.

Among those set to compete in the virtual compeition is Von Miller, DeAndre Jordan, Lindsey Vonn, Kristopher London, Ronda Rousey, Ryan Garcia, and the F2. Curry will also be joined by a number of sideline commentators, including Katie Nolan of ESPN, Ego Nwodim from Saturday Night Live, and the always-popular Fortnite streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins.

"With Ultimate Home Championship, we were able to create a fun and safe environment for entertaining competition," said Curry upon the launch of the trailer for the show. "We invited the best athletes in the world to compete and raise money for a great cause."

The athletes will go head to head in a number of at-home events that include laundry hamper basketball and a DIY high jump. All proceeds from UHC will go to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Viewers will be encouraged to donate directly, too, thanks to the watch page for the show.

Watch the first trailer for the YouTube original above.