USC may soon wave the Welcome Back banner for Reggie Bush.

Sources tell ESPN the school's disassociation from the former Trojans star is expected to end sometime in the near future, as the order rapidly approaches its 10-year mark. As pointed out by the publication, the NCAA adopted a 2017 rule that "limits any mandated disassociations between an individual and a school to no more than 10 years." The decade-long ban will hit that mark on Wednesday; however, ESPN reports that once the mandate expires, it is up to the school to decide whether or not to extend disassociation.

On June 10, 2010, the NCAA slapped heavy sanctions on the USC football program, after it was determined sports agents had given Bush and his family improper benefits, including paid travel expenses, cash, and a rent-free home in San Diego—all which were accepted during Bush's time as a USC running back. The university was cited for lack of institutional control and slapped with a number of penalties: It was forced to vacate the last two wins of the 2004 season—including the Orange Bowl title—as well as every victory from the 2005 season. USC was also prohibited from playing in the 2010 and 2011 bowls, loss 30 scholarships over three seasons, and was ordered to cut ties with Bush.

"It was a horrible feeling, one of the worst feelings in the world," Bush told The Athletic last month about disassociation. "It felt like I died when I had to hear that there weren't gonna be scholarships for kids because of me or because of something connected to me. I'm still not over that. It's just something you learn to live with."

Bush returned to the Coliseum field in September 2019 to cover the USC-Utah game with FOX Sports. Trojan fans gave a warm welcome to the Heisman Trophy winner by chanting his name and holding up his No. 5 jersey, making it clear they appreciated his contributions to the team's legacy.