Adam Silver and the NBA are reportedly eyeing a 22-team format to resume the 2019-2020 NBA season, Shams Charania reports.

Meanwhile, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that each team will play eight regular-season games at Disney's facilities in Orlando for seeding purposes before jumping into the playoffs.

There will also be a possible play-in tournament to determine the eighth seeds. The tournament would be a "double-elimination format" featuring the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies as well as New Orleans, Portland, Phoenix, Sacramento, and San Antonio in the West. In the East, Washington would square off against the Magic for the final playoff slot.

The entire process is expected to start on July 31 and last until Oct. 12.

The NBA's Board of Governors is holding a meeting at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday during which it is expected to ratify the proposal, effectively marking the return of the NBA.