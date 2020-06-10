In a statement shared on Twitter, NASCAR revealed it has banned the use of the Confederate flag at all of its events going forward.

"The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," the statement reads. "Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."

The announcement comes less than a week after Bubba Wallace, the first full-time black driver in NASCAR since 1971, urged the organization to ban Confederate flags. "No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race," he said. "So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here." On Monday, he indicated that he would be talking to NASCAR officials about Confederate flags, so it's likely he helped the ban come to fruition.

Wallace also recently unveiled his plan to drive with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme on his car. "I think it's going to speak volumes to what I stand for," he added. LeBron James even shouted out Wallace for the move.