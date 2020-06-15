Someone has some explaining to do, because Ezekiel Elliott wants answers.

On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed the superstar was one of the several Cowboys and Texans players to test positive for the coronavirus.

Once his medical condition started to make headlines, Elliott wondered why his private health information had hit the internet. As a result, the Cowboy referenced the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996—or HIPAA—in his latest tweet.

HIPAA is a federal law that prevents a patient's health information from being spread without their consent. Initially it was framed as though Elliott's agent Rocky Arceneaux broke the story to the media. Zeke explained to his followers that Arceneaux only confirmed the story after he was asked about Elliott's health.

"My agent only confirmed. The story was already written," Elliott tweeted. "Reporters had been called my agent all morning."

To counter this, sports lawyer and writer Michael McCann explained that journalists and other entities are not subjected to follow HIPAA guidelines when reporting on an athlete's health.

No information has been released regarding how Elliott contracted the virus. Texas has been one of the states focused on reopening its economy.

The running back isn't the only Cowboy who has had trouble with COVID-19. Although he didn't contract the virus, Dak Prescott hosted a party that violated quarantine regulations. After the incident went viral, the quarterback vowed to adhere to the social distancing rules.