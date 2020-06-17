Los Angeles Chargers head coach, Anthony Lynn, wants Colin Kaepernick on the team's workout list.

Although the team hasn't made plans to workout Kaepernick, Lynn told reporters that it would be "crazy" not to consider it.

"It would be crazy to not have him on your workout list," he said. "I haven’t spoken with Colin, not sure where he’s at as far in his career, what he wants to do, but Colin definitely fits the style of quarterback for the system that we’re going to be running. I’m very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks that I have but you can never have too many people waiting on the runway."

Lynn isn't the only person in the organization that believes Kaep could thrive in Los Angeles. An unnamed team executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Kaepernick would excel in their play-action offense. His experience would also take the pressure off the Chargers' rookie quarterback, Justin Herbert, giving him time to adjust to the NFL.

Also, the Titans are reportedly interested in signing Kaep.

Lynn's support for Kaepernick isn't new. Earlier this month, the coach showed his affinity for Kaepernick by touching on Colin's peaceful protest during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"People completely misunderstood Colin and what he was trying to do," Lynn explained. "People talked about disrespecting the flag . . . the flag covers a lot —patriotism and civil rights and other things. And Colin was speaking out against the injustice and a lot of people didn’t catch on to that because it was happening during the national anthem. They thought it was disrespectful to the flag."

Lynn went on to say that people twisted Kaepernick's intentions to fit their own political agenda creating an unfair environment for the quarterback.

"A lot of people for their own political reasons pushed out the wrong narrative. A lot of people didn’t catch on as to why he took a knee. I understood and applauded him for it," he continued. "I didn’t like it. I know when you look at 32 quarterbacks in the National Football League, Colin could have been one of the 32... If not, he could have been a quality backup. For me being an African-American head coach, this is tough."