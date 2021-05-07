Adidas is partnering with Xbox this year for a series of co-branded sneakers, sources familiar with the upcoming collaboration tell Complex. The first Adidas x Xbox shoe is scheduled to arrive in June, with more to follow starting in October, but these dates are subject to change.

Neither Adidas nor Xbox has announced the project, but an Adidas document viewed by Complex breaks down the brand’s plans for the upcoming Xbox sneakers. First will be a promo version of a new shoe called the Forum Tech Boost in June (style number GZ3733), which will be followed by two pairs of Adidas’ retro Forum Mid basketball sneaker (style numbers GW7794 and GW7795) in October and then a release of the Forum Tech in November (style number GW2646). The schedule also references more Xbox x Adidas sneakers planned for 2022.

All of the sneakers will come in black and green boxes with Xbox logos on them.

Shown above is a work-in-progress version of the upcoming Xbox x Adidas Forum Tech Boost. The sneaker has an Xbox logo on its upper, visible Boost cushioning, technical mesh made to look like the Xbox Series X console, and synthetic leather. As this is a first-round sample of the Forum Tech Boost, the final sneaker that will release later this year could look significantly different.