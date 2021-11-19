Australia’s number one sneaker show The Weekly Drop has combined with eBay AU to present a fitting end to a mammoth year of sneaker releases. From November 25, sneakerheads from across Australia will be invited to vote for their sneaker of the year. Anyone who completes the voting process goes into the draw to win prizes from eBay, Pushas and Crep Protect, including the grand prize of $10,000 worth of sneaker shopping with eBay.

The world of sneakers continues to grow bigger each year. Sneaker resellers are out here making a career out of copping and flipping, sneaker customisers are working with the biggest names in entertainment for one-off specialties, and even sneaker cleaners are big business. In a year when sneakers were making headlines throughout the year and releases became bigger and better than ever, it’s only right The Weekly Drop looks to their audience to determine which sneaker reigned supreme in 2021.

Fans will be asked to vote for their sneaker of the year, brand of the year and collaborator of the year. To stay up to date with the Sneaker Of The Year vote, follow The Weekly Drop on Instagram.

Voting opens November 25. For now, start thinking about which releases will get your vote.