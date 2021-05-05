StockX is only five years old but, for sneakerheads, the e-commerce platform is as much a part of the landscape as Facebook trade groups and taking Ls on Nike SNKRS. With the platform launching a new authentication centre right here in Melbourne, StockX have revealed what sneakers Australians are buying en masse, and the results are … unexpected.

In 2020, the AJ1 Mid was the nation’s favourite. The most popular sneaker among Australian buyers was the Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Chicago Toe’, followed by the AJ1 Mid ‘Light Smoke Grey ’. The local flavour was more obvious with the third and fourth ranked sneakers, the Nike Air Max Tailwind 4 White Regency Purple and Nike Air Max Plus Triple Black , with the Air Jordan 1 Mid Chicago Black Toe GS rounding out the top 5.