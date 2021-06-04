Kanye West’s Adidas-produced Yeezy line is as hot as its ever been, helping his net worth reach nearly $2 billion according to Forbes, but that doesn’t mean the competition is entirely off limits. The multi-hyphenate designer was photographed in Los Angeles this week wearing a pair of Nikes.

Clad in a full face mask and an unseasonally puffy jacket, West wore a semiobscure Nike Vandal High that dropped in 2015 as a NikeLab release. The black-and-silver canvas sneakers are inspired by a one-off pair from the 1984 film The Terminator. That version never released, but a slightly modified iteration of the Vandal dropped in June 2015 alongside another batch of promo pairs created for the release of Terminator Genisys. For more on how those sneakers came to be, click here.

While not nearly as rare as the original promo version, the “Terminator” Nike Vandal High release from 2015 is coveted in its own right. Even before West’s recent wear, the pair regularly fetched over $500 on sites like StockX, with several sales closer to the $1,000 mark. There is currently only a single Size 10 pair available at an asking price of $14,128.

Nike Vandal High “Terminator” promo version, image via Complex Original

Previous examples of West wearing Nikes while under contract with Adidas include the “Court Purple” Air Jordan 1 in 2020 and the ISPA Air Max 720 in 2019.