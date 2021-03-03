Premium sneaker care brand Crep Protect have just unveiled their most innovative Sneaker Services space to date, located within the new adidas flagship store in Dubai.

Expanding their global partnership, Crep Protect has launched the largest Sneaker Services space to date in the 15,909 sq. foot space. The new store aims to transcend the traditional shopping journey, drive consumer-brand interaction and inspire creativity throughout various store activations in the bespoke set-up in DXE.

At the sneaker drop off counter, customers can select from a menu of cleaning services, which offer everything from a sneaker foam clean and refreshing insole steam to the brand-new Gold service, available exclusively at Sneaker Services Dubai – offering customers the most comprehensive sneaker clean to date.

The store’s Sneaker Services menu provides a range of services for the ultimate sneaker revival with Crep Protect products, while Crep Protect Sneaker Technicians are on-hand to offer shoe care expertise and offer customers free express cleans in the barber-shop style chairs.

Snapchat users in the region will be able to use the exclusive adidas DXB filter to take a virtual tour of the new adidas store and be the first to ‘visit’ the Crep Protect Sneaker Services space.

Get a closer look at Crep Protect’s new Sneaker Services space in adidas new Dubai flagship below. <em></em>