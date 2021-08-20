Crep Protect continue serving up innovation for the sneaker community with the launch of Crep Protect 360: a premium sneaker protection brought to users in just 60 seconds through the ground-breaking automated service.

Crep Protect 360 now offers the ultimate sneaker protection experience, fusing three steps of protection used in the classic Crep Protect Spray through a new 60 second service which delivers 360° protection from UV damage, discolouration, rain, dust, grime and stainable liquids for 8-10 weeks.

The 360 service is now the quickest and easiest way to keep your sneakers protected, allowing sneaker heads to wear their cops straight out of the box without fear of them getting ruined.

The cutting-edge service sees sneakers inserted into a footwear cabin by a technician, where the Crep Protect protector spray is automatically applied, using a mist to ensure full coverage of each sneaker. The invisible protector spray sets and creates a shield on the outside of sneakers, which repels rain and stains, keeping your footwear looking fresh.

Rather than having to wait 10 minutes, the drying time is compressed into seconds, as sneakers are speed-dried to ensure the product is set and dry – with air from the service also recycled into breathable air by the time the service is finished.

Sneaker fans in the UK and Europe will be some of the first to experience the new service, when they purchase new sneakers through sneaker retailer Klekt. Klekt customers will be able to add on the new service to their purchases, as they search for some of the latest sneaker and streetwear drops on the website.

Customers will be able to have their sneakers crep-protected at the checkout, so they are delivered ready to wear, giving customers complete peace of mind when it comes to their crops – with all materials including suede, leather, nubuck, primeknit and more primed and ready for usage.

The new Crep Protect 360 is available to all UK and European Klekt customers for just £6 and €6.