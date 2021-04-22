It’s Earth Day, April 22, and the All Stars, with help from Converse, are marking the occasion with an attempt to clean the infamous Pacific Ocean Garbage Patch.

The Garbage Patch – which now covers over 1.6 million square kilometres and contains around 80 million tonnes of plastic – is now home to a virtual Converse Renew Lab store. The store is accessible online and features sustainable new prototypes of the Chuck 70, created in collaboration with a handful of hand-picked Converse All-Stars from across the globe.

The All-Stars, a collective of eco-conscious artists and activists who work with Converse on selected projects, combined like Captain Planet to create new looks for the Chuck 70, featuring low-impact techniques and technology such as ink created from exhaust fumes or naturally occurring dyes from roots and berries. The result is a completely unique collection of collabs, some with only one pair in production, and others in very limited numbers.

The rare Chuck 70s seen in the store are not available for purchase but will be used to drive donations to clean up the Pacific Garbage Patch. Anyone who makes a donation to Take3.org via the virtual store will be in the draw to win their pick of the prototype sneakers. All donations will be used to clean up ocean plastic. The ultimate goal is to raise enough money to clean up the entire garbage patch and close down the store.

For more info, hit the Converse Renew Lab now.