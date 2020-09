Undefeated was founded as a sneaker boutique in Los Angeles in 2002 by Eddie Cruz and James Bond. Since then, the store has expanded across the globe, become a legitimate clothing brand, and is one of the most prestigious names in the sneaker world. It's also done a ton of collaborations over the years, including some of the most important ones of all time. With the release of the brand's Air Max 90s this week, here are the best they've ever done.