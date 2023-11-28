Undefeated Remakes Nike's Air Terra Humara for the Next Generation

If you step into one of Undefeated’s retail locations, see its latest Nike collaborations on the wall, and wonder to yourself, “What the fuck are these guys onto now?” then you are in the right place. The shoes are not so out there, and in some ways very traditional with respect to the store’s heritage, but Undefeated designer Jesse Leyva imagines them eliciting that reaction for a certain portion of the audience—in a good way.

Undefeated began as a Los Angeles sneaker shop in the early 2000s and grew into a streetwear empire with global locations, an in-house label, and regular collaborations with big sneaker brands. From its opening on Sept. 11, 2002, Undefeated helped establish the idea of a boutique that purposefully stocked hard-to-find sneakers, and then helped that business go mass in the decades that followed. As the limited-edition footwear scene went mainstream, Undefeated maintained its edge by landing Nike projects that nobody else could: a remix of the Dunk High, an impossibly limited version of the Air Jordan 4. That advantage of keeping special shoes on the shelves, even the kind that challenge customers, is part of Undefeated’s identity.

“​​When Undefeated started, you would go into the store and the whole thing was unexpected stuff,” says Leyva, the former Nike design director who makes up one-third of Undefeated’s LA-based design team.