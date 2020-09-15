There are plenty of places to buy sneakers. Some people still rely on the Foot Lockers and Finish Lines of the world in their local mall. Others don’t even bother leaving their couch anymore, and get pairs delivered to their doorstep with a few clicks. Brick-and-mortar retail has been considered a dying art by a certain crowd because of the latter, but if you are looking in the right place then that is far from the truth.

Boutiques across the country are still worthy destinations to do some sneaker shopping if you are looking for exclusive collaborations, that colorway nobody else will have in your area, or just would rather get your goods the same day you pay for them. They also provide a sense of community—something that has dwindled in the sneaker space as the hobby continues to expand from a niche subculture to a global phenomenon.

Sneakers are more mainstream than ever now, which means there is more locations popping up than ever before. It might be hard to figure out which ones you want to check out first, but we’ve got you covered. Take a look at our picks for the best sneaker boutiques in America right now. —Mike DeStefano