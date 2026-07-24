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Atmos USA New York City Store
Sneakers

Two Iconic Sneaker Boutiques Are Merging Together

The iconic sneaker boutiques Atmos and Ubiq have announced a merger to form the new Atmos USA brand. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng2087 days ago
Ubiq x Federal Donuts Off White x Nike Giveaway 4
Sneakers

This Sneaker Shop Has a Sweet Giveaway for Virgil Abloh's New Nikes

Philadelphia boutique Ubiq has joined forces with local donut shop Federal Donuts for a unique giveaway of the Off-White x Nike Soccer collection.

Mike DeStefano2963 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Stone Island and UBIQ Team Up for LED Exhibition

Philadelphia's UBIQ and Italian brand Stone Island are teaming up for one incredible exhibition that explores the brand's garment dyed expertise.

jessielmorris3580 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

The Best 4th of July Sneaker Sales This Weekend

These are the best 4th of July sneaker sales for 2016.

Riley Jones3675 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

UBIQ Teams Up With Diadora for a Fresh N.9000 Collaboration

UBIQ partners with Diadora for a fresh N.9000.

Rajah Allarey3717 days ago
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Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Here are all the sneaker releases you should know about from July 29-August 2, 2015.

Riley Jones4013 days ago
Sneakers

The Next Ubiq x Asics Releases Sooner Than You Think

Check out the "Cool Breeze" colorway.

Brendan Dunne4027 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Here are all the sneaker releases you need to know about for the weekend of July 16, 2015.

Riley Jones4027 days ago
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Here are all the sneaker releases you need to know about for the weekend of July 9, 2015.

Riley Jones4034 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Ubiq Has Another ASICS Collab Dropping Next Week

Here's an early look at the new Ubiq x ASICS Gel-Lyte Speed collaboration.

Riley Jones4037 days ago
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Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Here are all the sneaker releases you need to know about for the weekend of June 18-21.

Riley Jones4055 days ago
Sneakers

The Best Sneakers in the Complex Office This Week

Complex employees always has heat on their feet, check out what we wore this week.

Daniel So4103 days ago
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

A guide to the sneakers releasing this weekend, including the Air Jordan IV "Teal" and Nike Air Max 1 "Patch."

John Q Marcelo4153 days ago
Sneakers

This Mega Man Sneaker Is One of the Strangest Collabs Ever

The classic Capcom character gets his own shoe.

Brendan Dunne4176 days ago

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