Of Course A'ja Wilson Is Getting Her Own Nike Shoe

After months of rumors and speculation, Nike confirms today that Las Vegas Ace and two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson is officially getting her own signature shoe. Wilson is one of the most accomplished and electrifying players in the league, so it’s no surprise that she’s adding a new notch to her resume with this accomplishment.

While many athletes dream of having their own signature shoe, for Wilson the focus was always on her on-court performance.

“My whole deal is just I just wanna perform,” says Wilson. “That was my biggest thing: executing when I need to execute, and then everything else will follow.”

If there’s anything A’ja Wilson has done in her last six seasons in the league, it's perform. She’s a two-time WNBA MVP, WNBA Finals MVP, two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, and led the Las Vegas Aces to back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. A’ja Wilson getting her own Nike signature shoe wasn’t a matter of if, but when.

The announcement comes weeks after news broke of Caitlin Clark’s Nike endorsement deal and coming signature model, which left many fans questioning when Wilson would be getting her own. While an official release date has yet to be announced, Wilson’s shoe is expected to drop in 2025. Nike isn't ready to show off Wilson's shoe yet though, and there aren't any leaked images.

LeBron James will be receiving a pair from the Aces MVP. James has been openly supportive of Wilson throughout her career, and has spoken up about the two-time MVP deserving her own signature shoe. Wilson also played most of last season in a pair of Lebron 21 player exclusives that he gifted her, and she has full intentions of paying James back.

“I’ve got some good PEs lined up for him,” says Wilson. “The best I could do is kinda return the favor.”

Wilson is undoubtedly one of the most talented players impacting the WNBA on and off the court, and we spoke with the star on what it means to have a signature shoe that reflects that. The interview has been lightly edited for clarity.