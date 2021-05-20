Adidas is working with M&M’s for a series of collaborative sneakers referencing the iconic candy that will arrive starting this fall, sources with knowledge of the brand’s release calendar tell Complex. The collaboration will focus on the Forum, a 1984 basketball model from the Adidas archive that the brand has recently reintroduced with retro versions.

The M&M's x Adidas sneakers will release this fall. Image via Adidas

A brand document viewed by Complex lays out the plans for the upcoming M&M’s sneakers in more detail. It shows that the first M&M’s x Adidas Forum 84 Low (style number GY1179) will release in October, followed by six more pairs in November. (These time frames are subject to change given the often shifting nature of sneaker release dates.)

Reached via email, an Adidas spokesperson confirmed the upcoming project, saying the first drop will be available starting on Oct. 15 with more coming in November.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

The first pair will come in a yellow and brown colorway, resembling the packaging for Peanut M&M’s, with a logo on the strap. The other six in blue (style number GZ1935), brown (style number GY6313), green (style number GY6314), orange (style number GY6315), yellow (style number GY6317), and red (style number GZ1936), respectively, are inspired by the different M&M’s characters from the candy’s marketing. Each has its respective character printed on the insole.

Other details on the upcoming M&M’s x Adidas sneakers include toeboxes perforated with the candy’s signature M, lines made to look like the edges on a bag of M&M’s, and a special co-branded box. The shoes will come with a recommended retail price of $150.

Image via Adidas